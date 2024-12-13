Key Browns Player Returned To Practice On Friday

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with health issues as 14 players have been listed on this week’s injury report.

Cleveland had nine players who were either limited or did not participate in practice on Thursday, suggesting the team could be without several key individuals for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One player who has been questionable to return this week did have some good news as he was able to participate in Sunday’s matchup.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared that offensive guard Joel Bitonio made his return to the field on Friday for his team’s practice.

“Browns LG Joel Bitonio (back) returned to practice today but TE David Njoku (hamstring) remains sidelined,” Oyefusi said.

Bitonio is the only Browns’ offensive lineman who has started every game for Cleveland this season.

The 33-year-old has played 911 offensive snaps this season as well as 39 special teams snaps in 2024.

Bitonio has earned trips to the last six Pro Bowls for his standout play, and a seventh consecutive selection is possible for his 2024 campaign.

He and center Ethan Pocic have been the team’s two most reliable offensive linemen this season.

Pocic has missed just one contest in 2024 while other starters have missed significant playing time due to injuries sustained either this or last season.

Should Bitonio play on Sunday, he will be making his 158th start of his 11-year career.

Cleveland drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he’s been in a Browns uniform his entire professional career.

