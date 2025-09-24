Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Continue To Struggle With Critical Issue

Browns Continue To Struggle With Critical Issue

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Continue To Struggle With Critical Issue
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have built a strong defense.

Their offense has been a talking point for all the wrong reasons for years now, which is far from a surprise given their woes at the quarterback position.

However, despite having a great defense more often than not, they still haven’t been able to win the turnover battle.

As pointed out by NFL analytics researcher Warren Sharp, the Browns are dead last in turnover differential over the past four years (-36).

This shows two things.

First, the Browns’ defense, as good as it is at preventing points, has to be better at forcing turnovers.

Defensive backs need to finish plays more often, and everybody needs to attack the ball.

The second thing it shows is the obvious: The offense has been inefficient.

Browns quarterbacks have turned the ball over too many times, and ball-carriers haven’t kept the ball out of harm’s way.

This defense is elite, but there’s only so much they will be able to do if the offense doesn’t do its part.

Joe Flacco has four interceptions in three games, and that’s not going to get the job done.

The defense can and will eventually step up and create turnovers, but there’s only so much they can do.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Earning National Attention
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation