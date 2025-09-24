Browns Rookie Earning National Attention

The Cleveland Browns have found a true gem.

Carson Schwesinger is proving that he should’ve been a first-round selection, and he’s been one of the best rookies in the entire league this season.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see him logging one of the highest PFF grades as well.

As reported by Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus, the UCLA product has been on a roll this season:

“Schwesinger bounced back against Green Bay with his highest PFF run-defense grade of the season (74.9). He played a season-high 30 run snaps, making four stops while assisting on two other tackles. He also recorded a quarterback hurry on eight pass-rushing snaps. Schwesinger now has 14 tackles, seven assists and eight stops on the season. His 70.0 PFF tackling grade ranks second among rookie linebackers, behind Jihaad Campbell (84.3),” Gray wrote.

It seems that he’s always ahead of the play.

He’s already shown his prowess as a pass-rushing linebacker, but he’s also done an outstanding job of staying in front of his man in the running game.

Schwesinger’s lateral quickness, explosiveness, and athleticism make him an absolute menace.

He can change directions in the blink of an eye, and he’s not going to miss a lot of tackles.

Of course, like all first-year players, he’s a rookie nonetheless, so there will be some growing pains and speed bumps along the way.

Even so, he looks like the type of player all teams would love to have, and a building block for Jim Schwartz’s defense for many more years to come.

It’s not usual to talk about the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft as a steal.

But after what we’ve seen, he’s definitely a steal.

