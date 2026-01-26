After weeks of preparation and speculation, it could be that the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search is now speeding toward a conclusion. With the top candidates identified and some obstacles out of the way, the Browns could have someone new in place very soon.

The process took a very interesting and somewhat disappointing turn when finalist Grant Udinski told the Browns he is withdrawing his name from consideration. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator reportedly will either receive a raise and stay where he is or become the Buffalo Bills’ head coach.

Despite that potential setback, Dianna Russini of The Athletic said the Browns could be closing in on their new head coach, with Nate Scheelhaase finally available for a second interview.

“The Cleveland Browns are getting right to work this morning. They are in the Los Angeles area to meet with Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for their head coaching vacancy,” Russini wrote on X.

The Browns had to wait for Scheelhaase while the Rams were preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Cleveland had scheduled its second meeting with him for after that contest, but now that the Rams have lost and their season is over, he could take over as its head coach immediately.

The Browns had already conducted a second interview with Udinski, who remained a strong contender, and current Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. With Udinski out of the running, and momentum now building toward Scheelhaase, it is unclear what Schwartz’s status is.

It is believed that part of the Browns’ pursuit of the two young offensive assistants was that Schwartz would stay on to continue running their formidable defense. However, the 59-year-old may find another opportunity elsewhere as the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin.

Though they were one of the first NFL teams to be looking for a new head coach, the Browns remain one of four teams that have yet to hire one. Their methodical approach has been criticized, but it arguably makes sense considering the importance of the decision.

It also looks like they will be able to land one of their preferred candidates, so it might all be working out in the end.

