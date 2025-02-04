Browns Could Lose Another Key Player After Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a big blow on Monday.

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has formally requested a trade, and the fans’ biggest nightmare might become a reality.

Needless to say, his decision to pursue greener grass could have a massive ripple effect on the team.

For starters, CBS Sports analyst Jonathan Jones believes that a Garrett trade could also cost the Browns Joel Bitonio.

The veteran guard has already stated that he would rather retire instead of being a part of a rebuilding team.

One potential domino that could fall if the Browns deal Myles Garrett is Joel Bitonio. The veteran OL has indicated he would potentially retire rather than be part of a rebuild. A Garrett trade could have some ripples — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2025

Bitonio was reportedly on the fence about coming back, but if the Browns decide to hit the drawing board, it would make little sense for him to run it back.

Garrett’s decision to request a trade may have changed the entire offseason outlook for this organization.

Most signs indicated that they would look to stay competitive and make another run at the playoffs next season, but that is very slim now.

They could and should secure a significant return for the best defensive player in the game.

However, parting ways with him would also allow them to move on from their older veterans and go with a younger, more affordable roster.

For now, it doesn’t seem like there’s a clear path to contention without Garrett.

