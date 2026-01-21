Browns Could Lose Key Piece On Offense

The Cleveland Browns are currently searching for a new coach, conducting both internal and external interviews for the position. One of those interviewed was current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rees has been with the Browns for two seasons, starting as the pass game specialist and tight ends coach, and was promoted to OC this year. Kevin Stefanski trusted him with the offense and wanted him to succeed at the highest level.

The Browns’ offense wasn’t quite as high-powered as people hoped this year, and it could be a bad sign for Rees’ chances of becoming head coach that the team hasn’t brought him in for a second interview. They did have a second interview with DC Jim Schwartz, who seems to be in the mix to take this job.

With all of this in mind, Rees’ days in Cleveland could be numbered, especially with Stefanski taking over as head coach in Atlanta. Reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted this in a recent video shared via Cleveland.com, pointing out what some believe to be an obvious connection and correlation.

“Certainly, I would expect Tommy to join him,” Cabot said.

If Rees joins Stefanski in Atlanta, it leaves yet another hole in the Browns’ coaching staff. Their newest head coach will almost certainly institute a complete overhaul of the offense, but it’ll be that much more drastic with a new OC.

Rees’ offense wasn’t particularly strong in 2025, but there were a lot of factors working against him, including injuries and uncertainty at quarterback. If he does take the job in Atlanta, it will be interesting to see what he’s able to do with a new crop of athletes, a team that has a lot of exciting young pieces.

It’s hard to say in late January what the Browns’ offense is going to look like and how the team will come together by Week 1, but it’s not hard to see that massive changes will be made. What those changes bring remains to be seen, but fans are ready to step into the future.

