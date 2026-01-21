Details Emerge About Why Mike McDaniel Rejected Browns

More clarity is emerging on why Mike McDaniel ultimately chose not to continue pursuing the Cleveland Browns head coaching position.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the former Miami Dolphins head coach is now expected to become the next offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, barring a last-minute change of heart. McDaniel informed other teams that he was withdrawing from their coaching searches, and league expectations are that he will remain in Los Angeles.

“Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is expected to become the Chargers offensive coordinator barring a change of heart, per@JeffDarlington and me. McDaniel has informed other teams that they’re out, the Chargers clearly want him, and the two sides are having dinner tonight. But the expectation across the league is that McDaniel will be staying in LA,” Schefter wrote.

The update helps explain why McDaniel abruptly removed himself from Cleveland’s process earlier on Tuesday, just days before a scheduled in-person interview with the Browns.

While Cleveland had interest in McDaniel as part of its search for an offensive-minded head coach, the Chargers presented a situation that appears to be more appealing to him.

McDaniel will be working with an established franchise quarterback, a stable front office, and a roster built to compete immediately.

From Cleveland’s perspective, losing McDaniel narrows the field but also brings clarity. The Browns have shifted focus to other finalists, including Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, Todd Monken, and Nate Scheelhaase, as they move deeper into second-round interviews.

For McDaniel, the move back into an offensive coordinator role allows him to reset in a stable environment, continue building his offensive identity, and potentially reenter the head coaching market in the future with momentum.

For the Browns, the search continues, but one of the most intriguing offensive minds on the market is officially no longer in the mix.

