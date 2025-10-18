Browns Nation

Saturday, October 18, 2025
Browns Legend Not Impressed By Dillon Gabriel

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

Rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel now has two starts under his belt for the Cleveland Browns, and even though he is 0-2 and isn’t putting up huge numbers, he is at least taking care of the football and spreading the ball around.

He’ll have his easiest matchup so far on Sunday when the Browns take on the 1-5 Miami Dolphins and their porous defense, but even though Gabriel has shown some positive signs through two starts, one team legend isn’t impressed.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Josh Cribbs noted how he isn’t seeing enough from Gabriel to get him excited about his future.

“I wanted to see consistency and progression…I just didn’t see it at all.”

Gabriel’s first start against the Minnesota Vikings was much more promising than his second start against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, when he threw the ball 52 times for 221 yards and was sacked six times.

It’s tough to judge a quarterback too much based on two starts, especially when the offense has as many holes as Cleveland’s does, but it was disappointing to see the Browns score just nine points in a disjointed effort against Pittsburgh, especially after that same defense just got shredded a few days later by Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is going to be some pressure on Gabriel on Sunday because of the fact that he is facing a bad defense, in addition to the fact that Flacco’s stellar Thursday Night Football performance has painted the Browns in a bad light.

Hopefully, he can take the next step in his development and prove Cribbs and many of the other doubters wrong.

Browns Nation