Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Make Big Move With Shedeur Sanders

Browns Could Make Big Move With Shedeur Sanders

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Could Make Big Move With Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland was rumored to be high on Shedeur Sanders.

Analysts linked the Browns to Sanders, even suggesting that Cleveland would take him with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Although those moves never materialized, the Browns ultimately took Sanders when the quarterback was still available on the third day of the draft.

Despite his fall, analyst Aaron Goldhammer believes that Sanders’ talents will eventually push him up the pecking order.

Goldhammer revealed that the Browns could soon make a big move with Sanders, and the analyst predicted when that move could happen.

“As this evolves, and let’s see how he plays a week from today in the game, I wonder if they start to add a little bit more to his plate,” Goldhammer said.

Goldhammer revealed that during a recent interview with a Colorado radio station, the hosts of that show were baffled about Sanders’ apparent rank on the roster.

“They couldn’t wrap their heads around the idea that this is a fifth-round, fourth-string quarterback. They’re like, ‘No, he’s not,'” Goldhammer said.

According to Goldhammer, analyst Phillip Lindsay believed that Sanders was the best quarterback to enter the draft this season.

One reason Sanders is not receiving more snaps is Cleveland’s decision to bring in four quarterbacks during the offseason.

In addition to Sanders, the Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel, giving the team two rookie signal-callers in need of experience before the season begins.

NEXT:  Browns Sign CB After Losing Martin Emerson Jr.
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation