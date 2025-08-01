Browns Could Make Big Move With Shedeur Sanders

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland was rumored to be high on Shedeur Sanders.

Analysts linked the Browns to Sanders, even suggesting that Cleveland would take him with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Although those moves never materialized, the Browns ultimately took Sanders when the quarterback was still available on the third day of the draft.

Despite his fall, analyst Aaron Goldhammer believes that Sanders’ talents will eventually push him up the pecking order.

Goldhammer revealed that the Browns could soon make a big move with Sanders, and the analyst predicted when that move could happen.

“As this evolves, and let’s see how he plays a week from today in the game, I wonder if they start to add a little bit more to his plate,” Goldhammer said.

Are we about to see Shedeur Sanders get more reps and possibly even with the 1st team? @HammerNation19 thinks so… pic.twitter.com/XIacHLWn8C — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 1, 2025

Goldhammer revealed that during a recent interview with a Colorado radio station, the hosts of that show were baffled about Sanders’ apparent rank on the roster.

“They couldn’t wrap their heads around the idea that this is a fifth-round, fourth-string quarterback. They’re like, ‘No, he’s not,'” Goldhammer said.

According to Goldhammer, analyst Phillip Lindsay believed that Sanders was the best quarterback to enter the draft this season.

One reason Sanders is not receiving more snaps is Cleveland’s decision to bring in four quarterbacks during the offseason.

In addition to Sanders, the Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel, giving the team two rookie signal-callers in need of experience before the season begins.

