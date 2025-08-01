Browns Sign CB After Losing Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns fans may believe that if it weren’t for bad luck, Cleveland’s professional football team would have no luck at all.

The newest case in point occurred this week in practice when Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Cleveland is now in the market to replace their fourth-year cornerback, looking for a talented player to compete for playing time beside their other defensive backfield stalwarts.

The Browns may have found a potential replacement, according to analyst James Larsen.

On Friday, Larsen revealed that Cleveland signed cornerback Keenan Issac.

News: The Cleveland #Browns have signed @XFLRoughnecks CB Keenan Isaac, the team announced this morning. Isaac was a standout in the #UFL this past season; totaling 21 tackles, 9 PD's, & 2 INT. Former #Buccaneers makes his way back to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/3gJgOI95cA — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 1, 2025

Issac will be playing in his third NFL season after playing in seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two years.

The Bucs signed Issac as an undrafted free agent, and he was rostered for five games during the 2024 campaign.

Most recently, Issac played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL during their spring 2025 season.

Issac had a strong UFL campaign, notching 21 tackles, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions for the Roughnecks.

Now, Issac will compete to take over Emerson’s starting spot, and he has big shoes to fill this year.

Emerson earned the moniker “Emerson Island” after his sophomore campaign, as he was extremely effective shutting down opponents in man coverage.

Issac will become the 10th active cornerback on the roster, joining several players who are in their first or second year in the league.

The Browns could look to seven-year veteran Tony Brown II to become the team’s next starter alongside Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II

NEXT:

Browns WR Earning High Marks In Training Camp