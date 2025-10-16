Browns Could Make Big Shedeur Sanders Decision On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are two full games into the Dillon Gabriel era.

In his first NFL start, the rookie quarterback delivered an efficient performance and kept his team in position to win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

That wasn’t the case in Week 6.

Gabriel struggled to get much going against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling may have held him back, he also missed some easy throws.

The fan base has never seemed to be too invested in Gabriel, and with all the chatter around Shedeur Sanders, they might not be patient with him, either.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi believes things could get ugly if Gabriel doesn’t play well at home against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

“If Gabriel’s the reason they’re in a hole to Miami at halftime, you know that stadium’s going to be loud. Whether Stefanski [plays Sanders], we’ll see,” Grossi said.

Like Grossi said, even if the Browns struggle, Stefanski might choose to ignore all the noise and stick with his guy.

It’s become evident that the coach is not impressed with Sanders, and it might take much more than a slow start to this game for him to pull the plug on Gabriel, who will be making his first home NFL start after games in London and Pittsburgh.

Fortunately for him, it will come against one of the worst teams in the league, so the table is set to show that he can be the QB the Browns need.

Both teams are desperate for a win and believe they can get one here, so there will be a lot at stake for Gabriel and Stefanski in this matchup.

