Browns Could Make History With Draft Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and teams around the league are trying to finalize their draft boards and figure out their biggest needs. For some teams that are picking later in the first round, this year’s draft truly symbolizes the future, as their rosters are already in a strong spot heading into the 2026 season.

For others, including the Cleveland Browns, this year’s draft is the chance to think about their short and long-term future, as they have immediate needs to be met in 2026. One of their biggest weaknesses is at wide receiver, as they’re missing an alpha wideout in the room alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy was a 1,000-yard receiver in his first year in Cleveland, but it was obvious in 2025 that he needed a running mate to take some pressure off him. Jordyn Tyson, a former Arizona State receiver, has been linked to the Browns a lot lately, as many believe he could provide an immediate impact to their roster. If the Browns do select him, Cleveland 5 reporter Camryn Justice noted that this would be a historical moment in sports.

“With the Cleveland Browns holding two first-round picks—No. 6 and No. 24—and having a clear and obvious need at receiver, there’s a reality in which Jordyn ends up hearing his name called by a team in the city that his older brother did as well. If the Browns were to draft Jordyn, he and Jaylon would be the first brothers ever drafted in the first round by teams in the same city in two different sports,” Justice wrote.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the Browns have an opportunity to unite the brothers in the same city.

Jordyn has been falling in mock drafts after his Combine performance, so if the Browns go a different direction with the No. 6 overall pick, he could still be there when they pick again at No. 24. Any receiver, whether it be Jeudy, Tyson, or someone else, could struggle with consistency if the Browns find themselves with a revolving door at QB again this year, so that will be something to watch for over the coming weeks and months.

If they get more stability, it might make that much more sense to draft a wide receiver of Tyson’s ilk, completing a near total transformation of this offense by the time Week 1 rolls around.

