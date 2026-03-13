Top QB Prospect Opens Up About Todd Monken

Another shoe dropped in the NFL’s quarterback landscape, as Kyler Murray has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Many have been expecting this move for several weeks at this point, but some Cleveland Browns fans and analysts hoped the team would figure out a way to acquire Murray.

Murray’s last few seasons in Arizona didn’t go as well as the team had hoped, which is why he got released, but there was speculation that he could improve and thrive in a new situation.

The Browns will have to go elsewhere at QB, whether it be via a trade, free agency, or finding someone in the draft. Outside of Fernando Mendoza, there aren’t any quarterbacks that jump out on paper, but Alabama’s Ty Simpson is widely regarded as the second-best available option.

Simpson recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, talking about his future, and had some particularly positive things to say about Todd Monken.

“He’s the man. He recruited me in Georgia. Had a great relationship with him. Him coaching at Southern Miss, him and my dad got to know each other pretty well, so I’ve known him for a long time. When I got to meet with him in the Combine and on the 30th visit, there’s just a personality about him. He has that chip on his shoulder. He wants to take the league by storm with his offense. He’s very genuine, cares about his players, about his coaches,” Simpson said.

Ty Simpson to the Cleveland Browns? The No. 2 QB prospect LOVES new head coach Todd Monken@ty_simpson06 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hPnGT0TuJe — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 12, 2026

As Simpson noted, Monken was a big fan of him coming out of high school, and he also had a strong relationship with his father. All of the stars could align for the Browns to select Simpson, whether it be near the end of the first round or near the beginning of the second.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t guaranteed the starting spot, and neither is Deshaun Watson, so at this point, all available options are still on the table. Monken and the rest of the coaching staff have kept their thoughts under wraps thus far, so it remains to be seen what they’re thinking and what the team thinks about adding a prospect like Simpson. Historically, they haven’t had great luck with rookie quarterbacks, but all it takes is one prospect to completely change the landscape of an organization, along with the immediate and distant future of the team’s offense.

Can Simpson be that kind of player for the Browns or another team? We’ll soon see, as the draft is less than two months away.

