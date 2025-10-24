Browns Could Make Shocking Shedeur Sanders Move

The Cleveland Browns have made multiple moves this season at the quarterback position.

This month, the Browns made a shocking move with veteran Joe Flacco, shipping him to the Cincinnati Bengals for draft considerations.

Could another unexpected quarterback move be on the horizon?

Analyst Tony Rizzo shared on Friday a report suggesting that the Browns are open to dealing Shedeur Sanders to another franchise before the NFL’s midseason trade deadline.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on this potential move, suggesting that it could make sense for Cleveland.

“Timing-wise, it could happen. I just question who is inquiring about Shedeur Sanders? But if the Browns feel that they’re covered and they have an offer, why not?” Grossi said.

There are reports that the Browns could trade Shedeur Sanders before the deadline. @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts on if it could happen… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xL0eKafKNC — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 24, 2025

Grossi explained that former Browns starter Deshaun Watson could return to action this season, allowing Cleveland the opportunity to trade Sanders without affecting their depth at this position.

By moving on from Sanders now, the Browns would still have Bailey Zappe at their disposal as a backup quarterback until Watson is medically cleared, Grossi added.

The insider revealed that Watson could be cleared after the Browns’ bye week.

When Watson returns, Cleveland will have three weeks to activate him for the 53-man roster, Grossi explained.

Sanders has been a hot topic for analysts this season.

The rookie quarterback has yet to play a single snap after the Browns drafted him in the fifth round, but that hasn’t kept analysts from sounding off on Cleveland’s decision-making process regarding his development as a player.

