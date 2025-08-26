Browns Could Make Surprise Deshaun Watson Move

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with significant changes at quarterback.

After trading Kenny Pickett and releasing Tyler Huntley, the team has settled on Joe Flacco as their starter. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Shedeur Sanders provide depth behind the veteran.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson was placed on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Though his immediate future appears uncertain, some believe Watson could still factor into Cleveland’s plans if the right circumstances emerge.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi outlined a potential scenario for Watson’s return during Tuesday’s broadcast.

“There is a path, and it’s this: if they don’t add a fourth quarterback to the practice squad or have one in reserve, and a need arises for someone else to take over, you know what happens — the dominoes fall on this quarterback roster every year. With Watson staying in shape to be medically cleared, if the need arises, I’d now say it’s possible. I don’t think that’s the plan, but I think it’s a fallback plan,” Grossi said.

"There is a path… I now will say, it is possible," – @TonyGrossi on Deshaun Watson playing for the Browns this season. pic.twitter.com/hJZFqNYoOS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 26, 2025

The current depth chart reflects Cleveland’s approach of blending experience with potential. Flacco brings proven leadership and playoff experience.

Gabriel offers developmental upside after his college success at Oregon. Sanders continues pushing to establish himself as more than just a late-round pick.

Watson’s situation adds another layer to the Browns’ quarterback puzzle. Once viewed as the franchise cornerstone, he now works toward regaining both his health and form.

His social media activity shows intense training sessions, suggesting he understands the urgency of his situation.

Watson appears aware that any opportunity this season would require immediate impact. The talent currently ahead of him on the depth chart means there may be little margin for error if he gets another chance.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry understand that quarterback situations can change quickly in the NFL, especially when dealing with injury recoveries and performance questions.

