Insider Names Biggest Surprise About Browns’ 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster with several expected moves and one major surprise.

While most decisions followed predictable patterns, one defensive tackle’s medical clearance caught even seasoned observers off guard.

Mike Hall Jr. has officially passed his physical and secured his roster spot for the 2025 season.

ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Grossi highlighted this as the ‘biggest surprise’ from the Browns’ roster decisions.

“Quick takes on Browns initial 53: Biggest surprise: Mike Hall medically cleared,” Grossi wrote.

Quick takes on Browns initial 53:

🏈Biggest surprise: Mike Hall medically cleared.

🏈Captain Obvious: Another RB coming soon.

🏈So close: WR Kaden Davis.

🏈Book it: Expect 6 to 8 players to return to practice squad by end of week. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 26, 2025

Hall’s return carries significant weight after a turbulent 2024 campaign. The second-round pick dealt with both a knee injury and a suspension that derailed much of his rookie season.

His medical clearance removes the uncertainty that surrounded his availability heading into training camp.

The defensive tackle showed promising flashes when healthy during his first NFL season.

His presence adds depth to what has become a crowded defensive line room.

Cleveland’s coaching staff will watch Hall’s progress carefully as he works to regain the form that made him an attractive draft selection. His development could provide valuable depth for a defensive unit looking to improve from last season’s performance.

Grossi also noted other roster developments during his analysis. Wide receiver Kaden Davis came close to earning a spot but ultimately fell short.

The insider expects a new running back to join the roster soon and predicts six to eight players will land on the practice squad by week’s end.

However, Hall’s medical clearance represents more than just filling a roster spot. It gives Cleveland an additional option along the defensive front and provides the young player with another opportunity to establish himself in the NFL after overcoming his early setbacks.

