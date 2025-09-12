Browns Nation

Friday, September 12, 2025
Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Deshaun Watson

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with one of the NFL’s most complex quarterback situations.

Deshaun Watson remains sidelined after suffering his second Achilles rupture in January, creating uncertainty around the franchise’s $230 million investment.

The team has built depth with veteran Joe Flacco leading the room, but questions persist about Watson’s potential return.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson said there is a possibility that the Browns could play Deshaun Watson this season.

“Do I think that’s anyone’s intention? No. Do I think that it’s likely at all, even if we get closer to that world? No. But there is a world. When he went on Active PUP instead of Reserve PUP, that made him eligible to play this season,” Jackson revealed. “That means that anytime after Week 4, he is eligible to return.”

Jackson noted the timeline flexibility surrounding Watson’s potential activation.

Cleveland’s current depth chart features Flacco as the established starter after winning a competitive camp battle.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel serves as the primary backup, with Shedeur Sanders holding the third-string position. Both rookies represent the team’s investment in future talent development.

Watson’s path back to the field requires full medical clearance and a roster spot.

The Browns face mounting criticism over the quarterback’s massive contract and limited on-field production since his arrival.

For now, the organization appears better served focusing on their veteran starter and developing rookie prospects rather than banking on Watson’s uncertain health status.

