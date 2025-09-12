Former NFL GM Makes Bold Prediction About Carson Schwesinger

The Cleveland Browns’ defense entered the 2025 season facing significant changes at linebacker, with rookie Carson Schwesinger stepping into a starting role following major roster turnover.

The departure of veteran Jordan Hicks and a season-ending neck injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah created an immediate void in Cleveland’s defensive corps.

Schwesinger drew attention as the likely replacement for the veteran leadership.

His Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals exceeded expectations and caught the attention of league analysts.

Former NFL GM Ran Carthon praised Schwesinger’s early impact and made a bold prediction about his future.

“I’ll say this, him (Carson Schwesinger) and Will Johnson will be the two finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year. I’m calling it,” Carthon said on CBS Sports ‘With The First Pick.’

The rookie’s transition from college to the NFL spotlight placed considerable pressure on his shoulders from day one.

Schwesinger’s debut statistics supported Carthon’s confidence. The rookie recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup while leading all Browns defenders in snaps played.

His performance earned a 90.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fifth among all NFL linebackers in Week 1.

The UCLA product demonstrated the instinctive play that made him attractive to Cleveland’s front office.

His energetic reactions helped contain Cincinnati’s run game and limited Joe Burrow’s offensive rhythm throughout the contest.

Carthon expects Schwesinger to lead the team in tackles and surpass 120 over the season, barring injuries.

The rookie’s late-game stop on Chase Brown proved pivotal in keeping the game competitive and showcased his clutch potential.

