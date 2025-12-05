Browns Could Make Surprising QB Move Next Season

Deshaun Watson is one step closer to playing for the Cleveland Browns again, as it was recently announced that he is healing from his multiple injuries and has entered the 21-day practice window that will pave the path for stepping on the field.

That is good news for Watson, but not as great for rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who have both already been through so much in their first seasons.

Writing for CBS Sports, Jonathan Jones dug into what Watson’s recovery could mean for these two young stars.

“Watson will be unmovable while Gabriel and Sanders will be entering their second seasons. Some league sources have wondered if Cleveland would look to deal one of them come next season,” Jones wrote.

Due to his massive salary and the fact that he hasn’t played in more than a year, Watson might seem like a more compelling choice for a trade, but it is his paycheck and injury history that work against him, and he is deemed unmovable.

Jones reported that the rookies won’t have their practice routines affected by this Watson news. They will still both get to enjoy their reps and preparation with the team, and Sanders is set to start this weekend against the Tennessee Titans and perhaps for the rest of the season.

If the Browns really are thinking about cutting ties with one of these rookies, that means that every single game will count a lot more.

As the starting QB for the rest of the season, Sanders has the advantage, but Gabriel will also want to show what he is worth, too.

These two players were already attempting to prove their value to the Browns, but with uncertainty about Watson, that task is now even more important.

