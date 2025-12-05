Insider Says ‘Inevitable’ Change Coming For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a 3-9 record and have lost a chance of being in the playoffs. There is hope that they make some promising moves in the offseason, but they could also retain most of the same squad next year.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi predicted substantial changes soon.

But with the team suffering in multiple ways, some fans aren’t entirely sure who should be let go and who should remain.

“I think it’s inevitable that they are going to clean house,” Grossi said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have been at the center of a lot of negative headlines throughout the year. Critics claim Berry hasn’t done enough to provide Stefanski with the sort of team he needs to win, while they also say that Cleveland’s head coach has not made enough adjustments throughout the year.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are still confused and upset by the addition of Deshaun Watson, who is currently practicing and could be back with the team at the start of the next season.

There are problems up and down the roster and on and off the field, so it might be time for Cleveland ownership to get drastic. While Watson is probably going to stick around, both Stefanski and Berry may be gone.

At the same time, there is a chorus of people who believe they are doing the best with what they have been handed and will succeed more next year after a productive draft.

Not everyone is ready to cut them loose yet, although their patience is growing thin.

