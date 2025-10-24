Bruce Drennan Predicts How Many Games Browns Will Win

The Cleveland Browns turned things around in Week 7 when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins and restored some hope for the rest of the season.

The Browns now face a tough matchup at New England in Week 8, so if they plan on putting a winning streak together, they are going to have their hands full.

Analyst Bruce Drennan recently praised the team for its performance against Miami and revealed how the result aligns with his full-season outlook.

“I predicted that they could win six games this year. This was no gift. The Browns earned this win, but the Dolphins did everything and more to make it as easy as possible for the Browns in this game,” Drennan said.

After playing New England, Cleveland has a handful of winnable games coming up.

The Browns have the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens on their remaining schedule, all of which seem beatable without a drastic turnaround.

Cleveland revealed its ideal recipe against Miami, generating four takeaways on defense while Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns.

That allowed the Browns to play the type of physical, run-first football they envisioned before the season.

Six wins won’t get the Browns back to the playoffs, but it would be twice as many as last season and would represent a step in the right direction.

It also might save head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job and create some optimism about their progress and future.

