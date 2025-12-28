Browns Could Pursue Two Intriguing QB Options In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have had major issues at quarterback since they chose to trade for Deshaun Watson four years ago. If you want to go back even further, the Browns have had QB issues for nearly the entirety of their existence, and it’s imperative that this problem gets solved as soon as possible.

Rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has shown plenty of promise during his five starts so far, and he has two games left to display enough ability to convince this front office that he should be the starter in 2026. If he isn’t convincing enough, the Browns could go back to the well this offseason and try to bring in either another rookie or a free agent.

Analyst Cody Suek took to X to share a couple of names he wouldn’t be surprised to see in Cleveland next year.

Watching Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens clearly gave him an idea, and it wouldn’t be the worst one to help give the Browns another crack at finding a potential franchise QB.

“Malik Willis or Anthony Richardson would be very AB (Andrew Berry) type acquisitions.”

Malik Willis or Anthony Richardson would be very AB type acquisitions — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) December 28, 2025

Willis is hitting free agency this offseason and likely earned himself some money with his impressive spot start in relief of Jordan Love on Saturday. In a 41-24 loss, Willis completed 18 of his 21 attempts for 288 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 60 yards and a pair of TDs on the ground.

Heading into his age-27 season, Willis will certainly command a solid backup-quarterback contract and has proven that he is more than capable of delivering a strong performance when called upon. It wouldn’t be the type of move to get Browns fans excited, but he would stabilize the backup QB spot and help push whoever the starter is to be better.

Richardson is in the midst of a complete lost season with the Indianapolis Colts, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Colts decided to move on from the fourth-overall pick in the offseason. His trade value couldn’t be lower, so if the Browns are in the mood to take a swing on a high-upside young talent, he could be attainable.

Many are hoping Sanders is the guy in 2026 in beyond, and he very well could be.

However, that doesn’t mean Andrew Berry won’t want to go hunting for a solid backup to support him.

NEXT:

Browns Get Good News On Key Player Ahead Of Steelers Game