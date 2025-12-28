Browns Get Good News On Key Player Ahead Of Steelers Game

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, who still have something on the line now that the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Pittsburgh would have clinched the AFC North with a Ravens loss, so now the Steelers need to beat Cleveland to wrap up the division.

Cleveland will be looking to extend its recent run of success when hosting the Steelers, as Pittsburgh has lost three in a row visiting the Browns and five out of the last six in the regular season. It won’t be easy since the Steelers have all the incentive in the world to win this one, but at least the Browns got some good news ahead of the game that should help the offense out significantly.

Cleveland’s injury report has gotten a bit robust in recent weeks, but Browns fans got good news ahead of the Steelers game.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. should be good to go on Sunday.

“Fannin suffered no setbacks and is still expected to play Sunday, per sources.”

Fannin suffered no setbacks and is still expected to play Sunday, per sources. https://t.co/oaUhWvRvpM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 28, 2025

Fowler was responding to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, who posted about how the Browns elevated tight end Sal Cannella from the practice squad as a precaution in case Fannin isn’t able to go. Fannin has become the focal point of the passing game and Shedeur Sanders’ favorite target, and it wouldn’t be ideal for Sanders’ development not to have his go-to guy out there against a tough team.

Fannin has 70 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns in his age-21 season, which isn’t surprising coming off a record-setting season at Bowling Green. He has quickly developed strong chemistry with Sanders and has been a revelation during a season when the team’s wide receiver corps has failed to produce.

His presence will certainly be needed on Sunday, and the hope is that he and this offense can build on a promising performance in a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

NEXT:

Young Fan Is Going Viral After Being Gifted Shedeur Sanders Jersey