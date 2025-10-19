Browns Nation

Sunday, October 19, 2025
Browns Could Reportedly Shake Up Roster At Trade Deadline

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most – if not the most – aggressive teams in the trade market this season.

Granted, most of the moves have been made to fix self-inflicted wounds.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that they could be looking to make some moves at the trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, David Njoku will be one of their most coveted players.

That makes perfect sense, all things considered.

The Browns have already found their tight end for the future in rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who also happens to be significantly cheaper than the veteran Njoku.

Njoku wants to get a contract extension, and the team reportedly wanted to give him one.

However, after falling to 1-5 for the season, both parties may not feel the same way about their future together anymore.

The next two games will be crucial to determine the Browns’ stance at the deadline.

Winning a couple of games could be enough to shift their stance and become buyers instead, especially considering that they have been much more competitive than one might tell by their record.

But if they fall to the Miami Dolphins at home, that could change everything.

If that’s the case, Njoku and maybe Wyatt Teller and/or Jack Conklin should also be on their way out at the very least, with other players like Alex Wright also potentially being traded.

