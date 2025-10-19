Former Browns Player Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns family just lost another member.

According to multiple reports, former offensive lineman Larry Williams just passed away at the age of 62.

The University of San Francisco, where he was serving as athletic director, released a statement to share the news:

“I am saddened to inform you that USF Athletic Director Larry Williams passed away this morning while working out at War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center on campus. He was 62. Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers also go to the university’s 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry’s skillful watch,” USF President, Salvador D. Aceves, wrote.

Williams had found plenty of success as a college athletics administrator, and he had been with the program since 2022.

At the time of writing, they have yet to disclose the cause of death or share any more details.

Williams was a two-time All-American OG at Notre Dame.

The Browns took him in the 10th round of the 1985 NFL Draft.

While he didn’t take the field as a rookie, he ultimately became a starter and was pivotal to the team during the 1986 and 1987 seasons, helping the team make the AFC Championship Game both times.

He was a starter for most of the following season, but he had to miss the playoffs because of a shoulder injury that cost him the next two years.

He later tried to return and signed with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots before calling it quits.

Williams got a law degree from the University of San Diego and returned to Notre Dame in 1999 to work in marketing.

Five years later, he got his first job as athletic director at the University of Portland.

Williams later worked at Marquette University, Akron, and ultimately, San Francisco.

And with the team set to play today, they will most likely honor him in some way.

