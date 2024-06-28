Browns Could Trade 1 QB This Offseason

With training camp less than a month away, trade activity among NFL franchises will pick up within the coming weeks.

After rumors swirled for months about the Browns looking for trade partners for cornerback Greg Newsome, Browns GM Andrew Berry laid those theories to rest – for now at least – by picking up the fifth-year option on the athlete’s rookie contract.

Another Cleveland athlete could be shopped around after training camp starts in July as the Browns have too many quarterbacks on their roster.

Fans should expect trade rumors to pop up for recently signed Tyler Huntley as the odd man out of the Browns’ quarterback room.

Typically, NFL teams will roster two quarterbacks for game day 53-man rosters, and the third often becomes a scout team member unless an injury arises.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston are the No. 1 and No. 2 options, respectively, and the Browns have little desire to trade these athletes.

Huntley earns this distinction as a potential trade target because second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson will most likely keep the No. 3 quarterback spot.

In addition to having a team-friendly contract, Thompson-Robinson’s status as a former draft pick usually carries weight in the current regime as Berry wants to find and develop young talent.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 who suffered a season-ending injury last year, and the 6-foot-2 athlete has rehabbed that injury throughout the offseason.

The second-year quarterback was limited in multiple OTA sessions this year, and the training camp and preseason contests will provide a final opportunity for Thompson-Robinson to confirm his status as the team’s third quarterback in 2024.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver