Browns Nation

Thursday, June 27, 2024
Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

 

While some players are taking extended breaks from football during the NFL’s current dead period, other athletes are continuing to put in the work during this final break.

Jameis Winston is one of those athletes who is sticking to his workout regime to prepare for the 2024 NFL regular season.

Winston is doing it with the help of a legendary wide receiver.

The Browns’ backup quarterback recently shared on Twitter a video of the 30-year-old quarterback working out with Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.

In the short video, Winston receives the snap in shotgun formation and almost immediately fires the ball 25 yards down the left side of the field to a sprinting Owens.

Owens catches the pass in front of a photograph before slowing down as he approaches the endzone.

Despite turning 50 years old last year, Owens remains in great shape.

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010, wrapping up a legendary career that started in 1996 with the San Francisco 49ers.

The wide receiver was a five-time First-team All-Pro during his career, earning his spot in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens played in 219 career games from 1996 until 2010, finishing with the third-most receiving yards and touchdowns of all time.

The Browns signed Winston in 2024 to a one-year, $4 million contract to serve as the team’s primary backup this season.

Winston has played for multiple NFL teams throughout his nine-year career, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before inking a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb's Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts
