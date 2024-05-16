Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Cut First Year Offensive Tackle With Failed Physical Designation

Browns Cut First Year Offensive Tackle With Failed Physical Designation

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to make offseason moves to improve their roster for the 2024 regular season.

Part of those moves is cutting players, especially as the Browns move toward their 53-man roster limit later this year.

First-year offensive tackle Kellen Diesch – a player Cleveland claimed off of waivers on May 14 – was released on Thursday with a failed physical designation.

On the team’s official Twitter account, the Browns shared the news that Diesch was dismissed, making him the second offensive lineman to be released after failing a physical in less than a week.

Diesch is officially a first-year player out of Arizona State despite being originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman spent much of his rookie season on the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2023, Diesch joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and played for the AFC North rival’s practice squad.

Diesch’s announcement of joining the team was paired with wide receiver Jalen Camp’s signing on Tuesday.

Along with Diesch, former center Dawson Deaton was also waived last week with a failed physical designation.

Cleveland also released kick Lucas Havrisk on Tuesday after spending time on the practice squad last season.

The Browns continue to look for offensive and defensive linemen, placing a premium on these positions.

Cleveland currently has 14 offensive linemen on their roster, led by All-Pro guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The Browns drafted guard Zak Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping the athlete would become a future starter for Cleveland.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 2024 Browns Start To Schedule
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 2024 Browns Start To Schedule

3 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Final Leg Of 2024 Schedule Will Be Browns Toughest Stretch

6 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Strong Belief About Why Cowboys Are Week 1 Opponent

9 hours ago

browns helmets

Browns Face 2 NFC North Teams In First Preseason Games

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate after a Browns touchdown during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns 2024 Schedule Includes Four Primetime Games

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Thinks 1 Player Can Elevate Browns To Elite Status

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement About Browns Strength Of Schedule

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Safety To Retire At End Of 2024 Season

1 day ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Identifies 1 WR Who Browns Could Cut

1 day ago

Wembley stadium

Analyst Reveals Browns Status For London Contest

1 day ago

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 2 Roster Additions Ahead Of OTAs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns Week 1 Matchup

2 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after throwing a pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kansas City Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Can Expect To Pay Significantly More For Tickets In 2024

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Strong Belief About Week 1 Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Oddsmakers Set Browns Week 1 Line Against Cowboys

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Players React To Week 1 Opponent

2 days ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 5. 2019, through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts.

FOX Sports Debuts Tom Brady As Broadcaster For Browns Season Opener

2 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Open 2024 Season At Home Against NFC East Foe

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Upset With Reported Offensive Scheme Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Insider Makes Strong Statement About New Coach Ken Dorsey

3 days ago

NFL logo

NFL Schedule Leaks Narrow Browns Possible Week 1 Opponent

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Details Mindset Playing Through Fractured Bone

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Javion Cohen Named To PFF's List As Player To Watch

3 days ago

Browns Nation