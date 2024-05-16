Browns Cut First Year Offensive Tackle With Failed Physical Designation

The Cleveland Browns continue to make offseason moves to improve their roster for the 2024 regular season.

Part of those moves is cutting players, especially as the Browns move toward their 53-man roster limit later this year.

First-year offensive tackle Kellen Diesch – a player Cleveland claimed off of waivers on May 14 – was released on Thursday with a failed physical designation.

On the team’s official Twitter account, the Browns shared the news that Diesch was dismissed, making him the second offensive lineman to be released after failing a physical in less than a week.

Diesch is officially a first-year player out of Arizona State despite being originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman spent much of his rookie season on the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2023, Diesch joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and played for the AFC North rival’s practice squad.

Diesch’s announcement of joining the team was paired with wide receiver Jalen Camp’s signing on Tuesday.

Along with Diesch, former center Dawson Deaton was also waived last week with a failed physical designation.

Cleveland also released kick Lucas Havrisk on Tuesday after spending time on the practice squad last season.

The Browns continue to look for offensive and defensive linemen, placing a premium on these positions.

Cleveland currently has 14 offensive linemen on their roster, led by All-Pro guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

The Browns drafted guard Zak Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping the athlete would become a future starter for Cleveland.

