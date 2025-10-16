Browns Defender Admits He’s Forgot The ‘Winning Feeling’

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have a chance to get back in the win column on Sunday when they are set to take on a fellow 1-5 AFC foe in the Miami Dolphins, and a win would go a long way to restoring some faith in this locker room.

Cleveland has lost three in a row and 11 of its last 12 games dating back to last season, and with only one victory since last Thanksgiving, one defender sounds like he is growing a bit restless.

Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News shared a quote from Grant Delpit during his media session on Thursday, and he spoke about getting that “winning feeling” back in the clubhouse.

“Try to get that winning feeling back. I don’t even know what winning feeling feels like anymore. I forgot that feeling. We’re chasing that feeling, man, and doing everything we can to do to get it back and not turn on each other, because that can avalanche the season,” Delpit said.

#Browns Grant Delpit on the Browns’ 1-5 season: “I don’t even know what winning feeling feels like anymore. I forgot that feeling. We’re chasing that feeling, man, and doing everything we can to do to get it back and not turn on each other.” pic.twitter.com/Vu59vSOdm3 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 16, 2025

It’s sad to hear him even bring up the possibility of people turning on each other, but that’s a natural byproduct of this amount of losing and what it can do to an organization.

The Browns have already traded Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome, which can’t be great for morale either, as a message has already been sent that this is a team focused more on next season.

Delpit and his teammates could be auditioning for other teams at the moment, but they are still in control of their own destiny.

There is a very winnable game up next on the schedule, and this locker room needs a taste of what winning feels like again in order to potentially turn this season around.

NEXT:

Browns-Dolphins Game Could Have Rough Weather