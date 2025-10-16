Browns-Dolphins Game Could Have Rough Weather

It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns were favored in any game.

Yet, that’s the case in Week 7 as they host the struggling Miami Dolphins.

More than a must-win, this game might be a “can’t-lose” for both teams.

Notably, the conditions could favor the Browns, as 50-60 mph wind gusts are in the forecast.

“The National Weather Service says this is ‘certainly a system worth keeping an eye on’ as a stronger storm may materialize. The current forecast: 94% chance of rain, 36 mph gusts, and 65 degrees,” Andy Slater wrote on X.

NEW: Dolphins-Browns game in Cleveland could have 50-60 mph wind gusts. The National Weather Service says this is “certainly a system worth keeping an eye on” as a stronger storm may materialize. The current forecast: 94% chance of rain, 36 mph gusts, and 65 degrees. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 16, 2025

Not only are the Browns used to playing in bad weather, but Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled mightily in those settings.

Other than a bright sunny day or a game indoors, that often spells trouble for Miami.

With the Browns’ elite front seven, he could be in for a very long day.

On the other hand, the home team can turn to rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

He was barely involved in the Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it wasn’t a surprise that Cleveland didn’t get much going in that game.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be making his first NFL home start, and while the weather isn’t ideal for someone who doesn’t have a strong arm, handing the ball off can certainly take some pressure off his shoulders.

All things considered, this has the makings of an ugly game.

The Browns simply cannot afford to lose.

