Browns Defender Could Be Cut Before Season

The Cleveland Browns need youth, and they need players who can stay on the field.

Those are two things that may not suit one of their veteran linebackers.

Jordan Hicks has played well when healthy, but he hasn’t always been available.

That, plus the emergence of a younger player, might allow the Browns to move on from Hicks, according to analyst Damon Wolfe.

“I think Jordan Hicks could be a guy that could be in danger [of being cut]. He’s had trouble staying on the field and staying healthy. If there’s somebody young in camp that they like, if Nathaniel Watson really shows well in camp this year, there could be a spot that could be up for grabs, and Hicks could be the odd man looking out based on his age and health history,” Wolfe said.

It’s hard to disagree with that logic, as Hicks has a long history of injuries.

The Browns chose to keep him around because they don’t have that much depth at linebacker, and, to be fair, he’s been a good player when healthy.

However, the team needs to get younger, and it will most likely look to trim the roster and get rid of older players who might not live up to their usual standards going forward.

The Browns’ defense took a couple of steps back in its second season under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

That’s why they will emphasize getting back to their dominant ways, and that could lead to some tough personnel decisions.

