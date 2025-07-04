Browns Urged To Draft Intriguing QB Prospect In 2026

The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they traded away the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, securing a 2026 first-round selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the return.

Many viewed this as the Browns delaying their franchise quarterback search, and they may already have their sights set on a specific target.

Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com recently highlighted South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers as a potential first-round pick for the Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“There is a lot to like about Sellers based off his first season as a starter that has him atop my rankings for now. Firstly, he has such a unique physical build at 242 pounds combined with how well he runs. The size and physical tools make him as electrifying a playmaker as there is in college football right now,” Bielik wrote. “While it’s easy to fall in love with the running ability, I’m more concerned with how a QB throws. Sellers checks that box with his high-end arm talent. The arm is extremely strong, but he is also pretty accurate.”

The evaluation reveals something particularly compelling about Sellers.

His physical attributes grab attention immediately, but his passing ability becomes more apparent with deeper observation.

Currently ranked among the top quarterbacks in early 2026 draft analysis, comparisons place Sellers alongside Jayden Daniels and Anthony Richardson, citing a rare combination of size, athleticism and arm strength.

This raises questions about how Sellers measures up against current Browns rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel, selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has impressed during minicamp with polished performances.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick, has demonstrated considerable promise as well, reportedly completing 77.4 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns in recent drills.

Despite his current position at the bottom of the depth chart, Sanders’ talent remains evident.

With two first-round picks available in 2026, the Browns possess the flexibility to make aggressive moves.

Every snap from a potential QB will receive careful scrutiny as Cleveland evaluates its long-term options.

