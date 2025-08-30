Browns Defender Could Be Poised For Breakout Year

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive line could see a significant boost from Alex Wright this season.

The third-round pick from 2022 has caught the attention of coaches and evaluators with his combination of size, athleticism, and pass-rushing ability.

After dealing with injury setbacks, Wright enters 2025 with renewed health and growing expectations for his role on the defense.

Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock recently highlighted Wright as one of the Browns’ most intriguing players to monitor heading into the new season.

“I’ll make the case for Alex Wright on the defensive side of the ball,” Bastock said. “I think Alex Wright is poised to start. He’s going to be playing a lot anyway. And I think Alex had a really good second year where, after his rookie year, he didn’t get any sacks, he ended with like five his second year.”

Wright’s 2024 campaign was derailed by a torn triceps that limited him to just four games. He managed eight tackles and one sack before the injury ended his season early.

Those numbers tell only part of the story for the 24-year-old pass rusher.

His 2023 season showed glimpses of what Wright can accomplish when healthy. Playing 38 percent of defensive snaps, he recorded 25 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The production demonstrated his ability to impact games despite limited playing time.

Wright has primarily functioned as a pass-rushing specialist during his first two seasons. However, Za’Darius Smith’s departure creates an opening for expanded responsibilities.

The Browns need consistent pressure from their edge rushers to complement their disruptive defensive scheme.

At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Wright possesses the physical tools to challenge opposing offensive linemen.

His blend of length and quickness has impressed coaches throughout his development.

If Wright can build on his 2023 performance while staying healthy, he could emerge as a key piece in Cleveland’s AFC North championship aspirations.

