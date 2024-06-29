Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Earned Highest Pro Football Reference Rank

Browns Defender Earned Highest Pro Football Reference Rank

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Throughout history, analysts have developed metrics to show a player’s value on their team, taking a non-traditional approach to quantifying how important a player is to their team’s success.

One of the newer metrics to be developed shows just how important Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett is to the Browns.

Pro Football Reference developed an Approximate Value statistic using some traditional team and individual statistics to determine which player meant the most to the team’s success.

Analyst Dov Kleiman posted on Twitter the leaderboard from last season, showing that Garrett had the best Approximate Value of any player in the NFL in 2023.

In fact, Myles – who tied with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb in 2023 – had one of the best-ever Approximate Value statistics of any defensive player in NFL history according to the all-time leaderboard the football website shared.

Garrett was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year after his impactful season, finishing the year with 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Only Browns legend Jim Brown had a better season than Garrett in the team’s history as the NFL Hall of Fame running back had four seasons ranked above Garrett’s 20-point effort according to Pro Football Reference.

Four of the next five players on the Approximate Value statistic list are quarterbacks, and Kansas City’s Chris Jones is the next highest-ranked defender at No. 8.

The Browns signed Garrett – who is 29 years old this season – to a five-year, $125 million contract in 2021 to secure his services until 2026.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

14 hours ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Could Trade 1 QB This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb's Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Analyst Teases Dawand Jones Will Start Over 1 Veteran OL

2 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Former Draft Pick Could Be Left Off 53-Man Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Insider Dispels Age As A Factor For Amari Cooper Extension

3 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns' Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Photos Emerge Of Proposed Stadium Site

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praised For 1 Offseason Move

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Identifies Position Browns Should Consider Upgrading

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rumored QB Salary Cap Could Hurt Browns

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Could Target 3 Free Agents For Final Roster Spot

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Offense Ranked As NFL's Best In 1 Interesting Category

6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Suggests Amari Cooper Upset Over 1 Player's Extension

6 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Extending Jedrick Wills

6 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahmarean Brown Praises 1 WR As His Rookie Mentor

6 days ago

Browns Nation