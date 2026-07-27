Browns Defender Is Celebrating A Special Day On Monday

The NFL offseason is a time for players to rest their bodies and minds and also spend time with their family and friends. For some, it’s also a time to celebrate important life milestones. On Monday, Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire did just that as he turned 25 years old.

His team made sure to give him a special shoutout on social media as they marked his big day.

“Sending a happy birthday out to [Isaiah McGuire] today,” the Browns posted.

sending a happy birthday out to @IsaiahMac_93 today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/D8lx0T1M7Z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2026

His birthday may be just one of multiple big events that happen to McGuire this year. With the loss of Myles Garrett, McGuire could be on the verge of having a massive season.

McGuire is trying to secure a long-term future with the Browns after being selected by them in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. There is a chance that he could earn a contract extension at the end of this season if he shows he can contribute even more to the team’s defense.

Over the last three seasons, McGuire has put up 5.5 sacks and 72 tackles, including 17 quarterback hits. That’s a far cry from what Garrett was doing, of course, but he has the opportunity to do even more in 2026.

Most importantly for McGuire, he has remained healthy, which is great for the Browns, who have had really bad luck with player health. His availability could open the door even more in 2026.

McGuire will have competition from other Browns players when it comes to becoming defensive stars now that Garrett is out the door. Even if he isn’t able to earn and keep a starting spot in the lineup, he could become a reliable rotational player. McGuire is a young man who could have years left in the NFL.

With the roster changing and his health intact, the 25-year-old player could be entering the most exciting part of his career.

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Jerry Jeudy Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Training Camp