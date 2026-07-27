Jerry Jeudy Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Training Camp

Jerry Jeudy may be headed toward a make-or-break season with the Cleveland Browns. After the wide receiver had a drastic drop in production last year, and now faces new competition for targets from an emerging group of younger receivers, he could be on his way out as soon as this year’s NFL trade deadline.

The seven-year veteran looked to be heading in the right direction during his offseason workouts, but with training camp getting underway, he may have waded into a bit of controversy. A social media post was interpreted as Jeudy endorsing Deshaun Watson as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, which the wideout quickly denied.

In the aftermath of that, Jeudy sent a strong message ahead of training camp, with a carousel of photos showing him unbothered and living his best life.

“They do the talking, I do the living. Different roles,” Jeudy posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy)

It may be a classic case of misreading the room, as often happens with wide receivers around the NFL. With so much on the line for the Browns as a whole, and individual players such as Jeudy, the message may not be as well-received as he might intend.

That’s especially true when you consider how disappointing last season was for the 27-year-old. After a career-best campaign of 90 catches and 1,229 yards in 2024, his first season with the Browns, his output dropped almost in half in 2025, with just 50 receptions and 602 yards.

Considering that decline, the presence of rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston could have Jeudy’s status as the Browns’ No. 1 receiver in serious jeopardy. That’s not to mention the continued emergence of second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who led the Browns in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches last season.

Jeudy is signed through the 2027 season, but if he is looking for a contract extension before then, he’ll have to prove himself to the Browns all over again. A more likely scenario would have him moving on at some point, either via trade or as a free agent.

That’s even more likely if Concepcion and Boston live up to their considerable hype.

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