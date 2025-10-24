Browns Defender Is Silencing Doubters In A Big Way

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most underrated defensive backs in the NFL.

Veteran safety Grant Delpit is quietly having a very strong season.

He might even be fulfilling what Alex Wright has been manifesting, as the defensive lineman claimed that Delpit would have an All-Pro year.

According to Pro Football Focus, he’s certainly trending in that direction.

Among safeties with at least 350 snaps played this season, Delpit has the fourth-lowest missed tackle percentage (5.4), as well as the fourth-most run stops (16).

Delpit is also tied for the fourth-most sacks (1) and for seventh in most pass breakups (2).

“he (Grant Delpit) is going to have an All-Pro year”- Alex Wright Per PFF among safeties with 350+ snaps -4th lowest miss tackle% (5.4)

-4th most run stops (16)

-Tied 4th most sacks (1)

-Tied 7th most PBUs (2) A true swiss army knife for the #Browns defense pic.twitter.com/4qEvtJje73 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 23, 2025

The Browns’ defense has been lights out this season.

It has kept the team competitive in most games, but unfortunately, the offense hasn’t been as proficient.

Cleveland will look for a better balance and a more complete game in Week 8 at New England.

Most people talk about Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, and rightfully so.

But they’re also gushing about rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham.

In addition, Delpit is entering the conversation of elite players at his position, and his contributions shouldn’t go unnoticed.

If that isn’t enough, he was also named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

It’s hard to find silver linings when a team is losing at this rate, but that shouldn’t take attention away from players like Delpit, who is performing at an elite level.

