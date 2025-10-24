Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Is Silencing Doubters In A Big Way

Browns Defender Is Silencing Doubters In A Big Way

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Defender Is Silencing Doubters In A Big Way
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most underrated defensive backs in the NFL.

Veteran safety Grant Delpit is quietly having a very strong season.

He might even be fulfilling what Alex Wright has been manifesting, as the defensive lineman claimed that Delpit would have an All-Pro year.

According to Pro Football Focus, he’s certainly trending in that direction.

Among safeties with at least 350 snaps played this season, Delpit has the fourth-lowest missed tackle percentage (5.4), as well as the fourth-most run stops (16).

Delpit is also tied for the fourth-most sacks (1) and for seventh in most pass breakups (2).

The Browns’ defense has been lights out this season.

It has kept the team competitive in most games, but unfortunately, the offense hasn’t been as proficient.

Cleveland will look for a better balance and a more complete game in Week 8 at New England.

Most people talk about Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, and rightfully so.

But they’re also gushing about rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham.

In addition, Delpit is entering the conversation of elite players at his position, and his contributions shouldn’t go unnoticed.

If that isn’t enough, he was also named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

It’s hard to find silver linings when a team is losing at this rate, but that shouldn’t take attention away from players like Delpit, who is performing at an elite level.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns Rookie To Step Up Against Patriots
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation