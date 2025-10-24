Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns Rookie To Step Up Against Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are about to face one of the best teams in the AFC, if not in the entire NFL.

Their defense usually isn’t as good on the road as it is at home, so the New England Patriots will be an even tougher opponent than usual.

With that in mind, former Browns star Josh Cribbs called out their rookie quarterback to step up.

“The player that’s going to make the biggest effect on this game is Dillon Gabriel. If he comes to play in the system that [Kevin] Stefanski has, good or bad, and has success, you’re going to win this football game. If you put it all on defense, if you put it all on special teams, now it’s a toss-up. Now we’re counting on the Patriots to be a Miami Dolphins, and I doubt they play that bad. We’re going to have to have something from our offense,” Cribbs said.

"The player that's going to make the biggest effect on this game is Dillon Gabriel." #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 thinks Dillon Gabriel HAS to perform this week against the Patriots to get a win. Presented by Floorz https://t.co/6ISTjeDWh2 pic.twitter.com/hMywOAJLQJ — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 23, 2025

The Patriots’ run defense is elite, and as good as Quinshon Judkins has been for the Browns this season, and as much as he should be the focal point of the offense more often than not, the Patriots have shut down some pretty good running backs this season.

Gabriel has been less than impressive in his first three NFL starts.

While a lot of that has been on Stefanski for his predictable, conservative playcalling, Gabriel has failed to make some easy reads and complete throws to wide-open receivers for big gains.

There are concerns about his physical limitations, and while he has yet to turn the ball over, his yardage totals have left a lot to be desired.

If the Browns want to figure out whether he can be their franchise QB, this game will be a perfect opportunity for him to show what he’s got.

