Browns Defender Is Taking On New Leadership Role

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a very complicated season.

As such, the front office and the head coach might not get the benefit of the doubt anymore.

That’s why it’s crucial for the veterans to set the tone, lead by example, and ensure everybody’s on the same page from day one.

And according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Denzel Ward has gone to great lengths to make sure that’s the case.

In her latest column, she pointed out that Ward has been participating in the workouts and he’s put it upon himself to lead the team:

“We haven’t been able to watch offseason workouts yet, but in the Browns’ photos on their site and social media, Ward is always there, front and center. Ward told us at the start of the program last month that it’s important for him to be there to set the tone for the young guys and to help the Browns rebound from 3-14. Kudos to him. If they get it turned around, he’ll be one of the reasons,” Cabot wrote.

That’s what you want and need from your veteran stars.

The Browns will have plenty of youth on their roster this season, and it’s always important to have someone teaching them the ropes and the demands of being an NFL player.

For years, fans and analysts have questioned Myles Garrett’s leadership, and they expect him to take a leap forward now that the team has made him the highest-paid defensive player in National Football League history.

Then again, some players might just not be that kind of person, and that’s perfectly fine.

Clearly, the defense already has a veteran leader to rely on.

Ward was one of the few bright spots on the team last season, and it seems like he’s ready to get the ball rolling again in 2025.

