Stat Shows Why Browns Rookie Could Be A Breakout Star

Nick Chubb’s departure has created a significant void in the Cleveland Browns’ backfield, but rookie Quinshon Judkins could be the perfect solution.

The second-round pick enters 2025 carrying high expectations and the tools to deliver immediate results.

His college numbers tell a compelling story about efficiency over volume. While other backs accumulated massive carry totals, Judkins maximized every opportunity he received.

Recently released stats paint an even clearer picture of his explosive potential.

“Quinshon Judkins last year had only 193 rushing attempts (35th in NCAA),” Mac Blank shared. “Yet was tied 16th in runs of 15yds or more. His 41.2% breakaway percentage was 10th in the nation.”

Quinshon Judkins last year had only 193 rushing attempts (35th in NCAA) Yet was tied 16th in runs of 15yds or more. His 41.2% breakaway percentage was 10th in the nation#Browns got a consistently explosive RB with fresh legs coming in #Dawgpound

pic.twitter.com/mM6SkKTNcj — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) May 22, 2025

Those numbers reveal exactly why Judkins fits Cleveland’s system so well. He doesn’t need too many carries to impact games.

His knack for turning routine handoffs into explosive plays aligns perfectly with what the Browns want to accomplish offensively.

Cleveland’s attack struggled last season as Kevin Stefanski attempted to blend his philosophy with Deshaun Watson’s skill set.

With Watson’s playing time likely limited in 2025, Stefanski can return to what made him successful.

A powerful ground game has always been the foundation of his best offenses.

Judkins brings the physical tools Stefanski covets in his downhill rushing scheme.

He runs with controlled aggression, maintaining excellent balance through contact while consistently breaking tackles.

For a Browns team seeking to reestablish its running identity, Judkins represents both immediate production and long-term potential in the post-Chubb era.

NEXT:

Jaxson Dart Appears To Take Jab At Shedeur Sanders