Insider Believes 2 Draft Picks Will Change Browns’ Offense

Everybody talked about the Cleveland Browns’ need for a new starting quarterback, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, as crucial as that was, it wasn’t the only major need they had on offense.

They had to add more firepower to their running game, regardless of whether they brought back Nick Chubb or not.

The free agent is highly unlikely to return to the team at this point, but the Browns certainly took care of business with their RB room at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Adding potential starters Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson could have a huge impact on their offense.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is gushing about their potential to revamp the running game.

“And then running backs, I mean, you needed to restock your running back room. You needed to do that. Those two guys are your 1 and 2 running backs this year,” Cabot said. “They single-handedly will revamp and overhaul and revive that running game.”

Both Judkins and Sampson are projected as starters and bell-cow backs.

While some teams would’ve been wary about using two draft picks to bolster the same position, the Browns will most likely deploy a run-heavy offense this season.

They will return to their previous offensive line scheme, and that should help that unit get back to its dominant ways.

More than that, Kevin Stefanski’s West Coast offense features plenty of screen passes and play-action.

The Browns will most likely have an unproven quarterback this season, assuming they trade or cut Joe Flacco.

Having an established running game will be crucial to take pressure off the QB’s shoulders, whether it be Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel.

Though they still need to prove themselves and earn their stripes, Judkins and Sampson could be one of the best one-two combos in the game.

