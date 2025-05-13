Browns Defender Named As Potential Breakout Candidate

The Cleveland Browns’ defense will look different in 2025.

With Juan Thornhill no longer there, there will be more opportunities for someone else to take the lead at free safety.

Notably, that’s why PFF believes that Ronnie Hickman Jr. could be a breakout candidate next season.

2025 breakout candidates in the AFC North 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ix2lZLK9mp — PFF (@PFF) May 11, 2025

Thornhill underperformed more often than not, and Hickman showed some signs of promise in his second campaign in the league.

He made 14 appearances (5 starts), and logged 45 total tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and one pass defended.

The Browns’ defense took a step back as a whole in year two under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage, but to be fair, they also had to play a lot of snaps due to the offense’s inefficiency.

While there are still plenty of concerns and doubts about the offense, the team went to great lengths to bolster their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, such as taking DT Mason Graham with the No. 5 selection and then doubling down on that approach with UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger.

The Browns will enter next season as a bit of a dark horse, as some analysts believe last season’s debacle was a fluke, and this team should be closer to being the playoff-caliber team they were two seasons ago.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of factors that will determine this team’s success – or lack thereof – in the upcoming campaign, and getting some more consistency next to Grant Delpit will most definitely be one of them.

Otherwise, the team will have to seriously consider bringing in more help after Hickman’s third year in the league.

