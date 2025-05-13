Insider Names 5 Rookies Who Will Define Browns’ 2025 Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft revolved around the quarterback talk.

Many fans didn’t seem to like the Dillon Gabriel pick, and Shedeur Sanders’ slip got more coverage and attention than Cam Ward being the No. 1 pick.

Now, with two rookie quarterbacks on the team and four healthy quarterbacks competing for snaps, once again, the position has been the talk of the hour.

Nevertheless, the fans and even some of the media might be missing the bigger picture here.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

In his latest column, the renowned insider stated that even though the QB room is obviously relevant, chances are that the quarterback of the future will enter the league next season.

More than that, he thinks that five other draft picks will have a much bigger impact on the team next season:

“But after observing two practices among the rookies, I am here to tell you that defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins, tight end Harold Fannin and running back Dylan Sampson will have a much bigger impact on the Browns’ 2025 season than Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Grossi wrote. “Those five players will define the 2025 Browns draft more than the two quarterbacks.”

That makes perfect sense.

Mason Graham will be tasked with plugging the interior of the defensive line and the opposing team’s rushing attack, and as a top-five selection, he will be thrown into the fire right away.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss the season, there will be plenty of snaps up for grabs for Carson Schwesinger.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson will handle a big bulk of the offensive load, and while the early expectation is that they work as a committee, the internal competition should bring the best out of both of them.

Last but not least, Harold Fannin Jr. will be behind David Njoku in the pecking order, but he’s coming off breaking multiple records in college, and his pass-catching ability will also come in handy.

NEXT:

Browns Player Reveals Interesting Revelation About Amari Cooper