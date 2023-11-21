Browns Nation

Browns Defender Sends Strong Message After Big Win Over Steelers

By

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball while being tackled by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz’s defense played another masterful game in holding the Pittsburgh Steelers to 10 points.

But after 11 weeks of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns defense still lacks something.

There were concerted efforts earlier this year to come up with an appropriate nickname for the domineering unit.

And just when we thought the conversation faded away, Browns safety Grant Delpit might have the answer.

Delpit posted a photo of his pregame introduction with the caption, “We da Mobb!”

Could that be the nickname this defense has been looking for?

Cleveland certainly played like a mob against the Steelers, swarming to the ball and to the quarterback.

And Delpit led the effort, adding seven tackles to his team-leading total of 66 on the year.

He also had another tackle for a loss from his strong safety position, his fifth of the season.

It was one of nine TFLs for the Browns, who also landed four QB hits and three sacks on Kenny Pickett.

Jaylen Warren was the only player Cleveland couldn’t figure out.

His 74-yard run right after the half provided Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.

Warren (9/129/1) was a rare 100-yard rusher despite just nine carries on the day.

But the rest of the Steelers offense couldn’t get any traction against Delpit and the rest of his mob.

Cleveland remains the top defense in the NFL by yardage and the sixth-best scoring defense.

Sunday’s victory leaves the Browns (7-3) just a half-game behind the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-3).

