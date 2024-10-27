Browns Defender Taken To Hospital After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed a stunning 29-24 victory over the Ravens on Sunday, with Jameis Winston shining in his performance – throwing for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and maintaining a clean sheet with zero interceptions.

However, the celebration was dampened by a serious injury to one of their defensive stars.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a frightening injury when Ravens running back Derrick Henry delivered a hard hit, causing JOK’s head to snap back violently.

The sight of the Browns’ standout defender lying motionless on the field brought immediate concern, as medical staff rushed to his aid.

The crowd, showing their support, began chanting “JOK” as he was carefully transported off the field.

NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot provided some relief with an update, confirming that while JOK was taken to a local hospital for observation of a neck injury, he maintained movement in all extremities.

#Browns JOK taken to local hospital with neck injury for observation. He has movement in all extremities — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 27, 2024

The gravity of the situation was evident as his teammates gathered around him during the incident.

The injury comes as a significant blow to the Browns’ defense, where Owusu-Koramoah has been a dominant force.

The Notre Dame product, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, has been leading the team’s defensive efforts heading into Week 8 with impressive statistics: 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hits, an interception, a forced fumble, and three deflected passes.

Despite wearing a guardian cap for added protection against head injuries, JOK still suffered this concerning incident.

