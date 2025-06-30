David Njoku Gets Major Nod In New TE Rankings

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku struggled to stay on the field last season due to injuries.

When he was available, he was one of the Browns’ top targets, with 64 receptions in 11 games.

Analyst Joe Orrico believes that Njoku will continue to be among the league’s best tight ends in 2025, placing him seventh in his recent rankings.

What would you change? pic.twitter.com/mTeUAK3asz — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) June 27, 2025

Brock Bowers is the No. 1 tight end on the list after his stellar rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions round out the top five, with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 6.

Despite the injuries, Njoku finished last season with 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Njoku enjoyed his breakthrough season in 2023, catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns and earning his only Pro Bowl appearance.

This season, the Browns are returning to a run-oriented offense similar to the one that helped Njoku during that campaign.

Cleveland also will have a new quarterback, and it might be veteran Joe Flacco, who formed a successful combination with Njoku two seasons ago.

Flacco targeted Njoku 45 times in five games during the 2023 season, completing 30 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

