Browns Defender Will Make His Season Debut On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, allowing the fewest total offensive yards to opponents so far this season.

Their success has come despite relying on multiple rookies in key roles, including Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger.

On Sunday, another young contributor from the Browns’ youth movement is set to make his 2025 season debut.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Friday that defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. will play on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Mike Hall Jr. will make his 2025 debut against the Patriots, back from last year's season-ending knee injury. Stefanski said they'll be smart about how they use him and they'll determine his usage based on how the game goes. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 24, 2025

Stefanski declined to specify how many snaps Hall will see against the Patriots, indicating the team will be careful in managing the defender’s playing time.

Hall has been absent from the field due to last year’s season-ending knee injury.

The defensive tackle joined the Browns via the 2024 NFL Draft after Cleveland took him in the second round.

He was the franchise’s highest draft pick in 2024 thanks to Cleveland’s trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, a deal that left the Browns without a first-round selection for three consecutive years.

Hall played in eight games last year, starting three of those outings.

He finished with 14 total tackles, six quarterback hits, and one sack during his limited 2024 debut.

Hall will join a defensive tackle corps that includes Graham and veterans Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris.

