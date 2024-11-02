Browns Defense Has An Impressive Stat This Season

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot to brag about this season.

A 2-6 record hasn’t been the start to the year they hoped for.

Yet, it hasn’t all been negative.

While the offense didn’t seem to work with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and head coach Kevin Stefanski calling plays, their defense has been good, especially against the run.

As shown by The 33rd Team on X, the Browns defense has created zero or negative yardage on 25.7 percent of the running plays they’ve faced this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

Running on these teams is no easy task 😤 https://t.co/RVLIYYgh2W pic.twitter.com/Vo7gkwdSz0 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 1, 2024

Coordinator Jim Schwartz is a defensive guru, and the Browns have significant talent on that side of the ball, so this isn’t much of a surprise.

The offense looked sharper with Jameis Winston leading the way in a Week 8 upset of the Baltimore Ravens, but the Browns will get only as far as their defense can carry them.

They have proven they can hold their own against some of the best offenses in the game, including in the win against the Ravens.

The Browns will always have a chance to flip the field with their timely hitting and physicality, and Schwartz has excelled at making in-game adjustments, particularly in the second half of games.

Those numbers will be put to the test in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers and their run-heavy offense.

With everything that’s at stake midway through the season, expect the Browns defense — and the team as a whole — to be very inspired in this crucial AFC matchup.

