Insider Reveals Denzel Ward’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns lost one of their most important defensive players when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

However, it’s not all bad news heading into the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Browns CB Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol and will have no injury designation for tomorrow’s game against the Chargers,” Camryn Justice of WEWS wrote on X.

Ward left the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens with the sixth concussion of his pro career.

He was able to return to practice in a limited fashion, so the team was able to be always optimistic about his ability to return.

Ward has been very good for the Browns this season.

He’s versatile, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to deploy him all over the field in his man-heavy defense, making him one of the most crucial pieces of that unit.

Though 2-6, the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs, at least mathematically.

A win against the Chargers could propel a big run in the second half of the season, and it might even motivate the front office to make a couple of moves before the looming NFL trade deadline.

On the other hand, a loss would pretty much kill any playoff hopes and could be the end of multiple players’ tenures with the organization.

