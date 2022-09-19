Browns Nation

Browns Defense Is A Major Cause For Concern Early In Season

By

The breakdown of the Cleveland Browns defense in the last two minutes of the New York Jets game is just the Week 2 example of a lingering problem.

It needs to be fixed immediately because it is already causing major issues for the Browns.

Here are just a few of those issues.

 

1. Giving Up Too Many Points

The defense has given up 55 points in two weeks’ time.

Giving up that many points puts a lot of pressure on the offense to keep scoring.

Then, there is the problem of giving up a lot of points late in the game.

62% of the 55 points, 34 to be exact, were scored against the Browns’ defense in the fourth quarter.

Holding a lead has been a challenge.

In Week 1, Cade York bailed them out.

There was no time to be bailed out in Week 2 as the Jets had the ball for the majority of the final two minutes and put up 14 points.

 

2. Miscommunication Happens Way Too Often

That word has been tossed around a lot in two short weeks.

We heard it last week regarding the 75-yard touchdown the Carolina Panthers scored in the fourth quarter.

And it crept into the conversation once again after the 76-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Corey Davis.

 

3. Unity And Accountability Are Both Debatable

The miscommunication plays are bad enough, but the post-mortem on what happened, especially in the Jets game, is arguably worse than the play itself.

There has been no rational explanation of what went wrong.

Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were asked about it but provided little insight.

Ward is questioning his PFF grade of 33.5 in the Jets game and says that he did not blow the coverage.

Grant Delpit did not really want to discuss the specifics either.

The most detail he provided was that it is a player-to-player on-the-field issue not communication from the sideline.

 

Conclusion

This whole situation makes no sense.

The defense is largely unchanged from last season.

If people were to predict where miscommunication may come from on the Browns team early in the season, they certainly would have selected the offense with so many moving parts and new faces.

It is ironic that in Week 2 in 2021, the Browns offense began its slow unraveling with the Baker Mayfield interception intended for Anthony Schwartz that caused the Mayfield injury and all the drama that ensued with him and the wide receivers after that time.

And in Week 2 of 2022, the Browns defense has its second straight week of miscommunication, and fingers are pointing in all directions.

We have yet to hear anything decisive from defensive coordinator Joe Woods or head coach Kevin Stefanski on all of this.

The best remedy for this entire situation is a win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Winning has a way of curing everything.

 

 

